BOSTON (WHDH) - T riders are being warned to expect multiple Green Line disruptions in late November and early December. Travel alternatives during this time include a combination of free accessible shuttle buses, bus options, and fare-free Commuter Rail service between South Station, Back Bay, and Landsdowne.

Riders should plan for extra travel time during these disruptions.

Full Closures



Green Line Downtown: No trains between North Station and Kenmore, Nov. 27 – Dec. 5

Orange Line service is a good alternative between North Station and Back Bay, but note that Haymarket will be closed

Shuttles are available between Copley and Kenmore

The Commuter Rail is free to ride between South Station, Back Bay, and Landsdowne



Additionally, no trains to Lechmere December 4 – 5



Green Line B: No trains between Kenmore and Babcock Street, Nov. 27 – Dec. 5

Shuttles are available between Copley and Babcock Street

The 57 bus is free to ride between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner

Green Line E: No trains between Copley and Heath Street, Nov. 27 – Dec. 5

The 39 bus is free to ride between Copley and Heath Street and runs parallel to the E Line

Green Line D and E: No trains between North Station and Lechmere, December 4 – 5

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station



Night Closures



Green Line E: No trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts, Nov. 27 – Dec. 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day

Shuttles are available between North Station and Medford/Tufts

Green Line D: No trains between North Station and Union Square, Nov. 27 – Dec. 10, from 8:45 PM through the end of service each day

Shuttles are available between Lechmere and North Station

The 86, 91, and CT2 buses run between Union Square and East Somerville. These bus routes also travel to Sullivan Square on the Orange Line.

The 87 bus runs between Union Square and Lechmere.

Visit the website for more information.

