BOSTON (WHDH) - A rideshare driver accused of attacking a passenger at Logan Airport last week appeared in East Boston District Court Monday.

Leonard Bacon, 23, of Lowell, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On July 10, a passenger traveling to Logan Aiport in the rideshare vehicle reported to the Massachusetts State Police that they had been physically assaulted by the rideshare driver, later identified as Bacon, before being dropped off at Terminal C at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bacon was ordered held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

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