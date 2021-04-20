Rideshare driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rideshare driver is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a passenger in Boston last week.

Sonpreet Singh, 25, of Somerville, surrendered to Boston police on Sunday and was arrested on charges including indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim walked into police headquarters in Brighton on April 14 and reported that she had just been assaulted by her rideshare driver.

Investigators later identified Singh as a suspect in the alleged assault and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Singh is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

