BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton rideshare driver was arrested on Sunday and is accused of sexually assaulting a customer on Saturday.

Hermann Ngoufack Jiokeng, 39, was arrested at his residence in Brighton on Sunday and is charged with rape.

Boston police say the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, when the victim took a ride share in South Boston to her home.

Police said that during the ride, Jiokeng sexually assaulted the victim. He’s expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Boston police sexual assault unit at 617-343-4400.

