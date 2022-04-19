BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rideshare driver from Quincy is facing a serious charge after a woman says he refused to let her out of his car, according to state police.

A 19-year-old woman walked into the state police barracks in Bourne around 1:30 p.m. on Friday and told troopers that she had just escaped a rideshare vehicle after the driver, later identified as 46-year-old My Mhamedi-Alaoui, did not stop at her destination, according to a release issued by the department.

She said that Mhamedi-Alaoui continued to drive after she asked him several times to stop. She said he skipped several opportunities to turn around and instead accelerated over the Bourne Bridge.

It was there police say that she jumped out of the car, which had slowed due to traffic.

The company Mhamedi-Alaoui works for was contacted and they provided his information to police who later tracked him down in a Bourne shopping plaza, according to the release. There he was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping. He has been ordered held on $500 cash bail.

No further information has been made available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)