BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police have arrested a rideshare driver in connection with sexual assault in the South End.

Police say they responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to a call for a sexual assault in the area of Hemenway Street.

Officers arrived and spoke to Northeastern University Police officers who had stopped a man who said he was a rideshare driver. The man said he had been tasked with taking the female passenger home.

Police say observations at the scene led them to believe the woman had been the victim of a sexual assault.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Ranjan Thapa, 26, of Everett. He has been charged with rape.

Thapa is expected to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

