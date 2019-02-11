Rideshare passenger thrown from seat in crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A rideshare passenger was taken to the hospital after being thrown from the back seat to the front seat during a crash in Hingham early Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Route 3A near Lincoln Street around 2:30 a.m. found a large black vehicle that had gone off the road and struck a utility pole, according to Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth.

The passenger, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threating head and facial injuries.

The driver, who was not hurt, lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected before crashing, Dearth said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)