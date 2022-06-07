STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - With gas prices heading north of $5 a gallon in Massachusetts, drivers said they’re looking at other options for transportation.

Mary Themeles said she was shopping for an electric car to replace her Q5 Audi after determining that she’s spending $500 a month on gas.

“I imagine it will be up at $6 [a gallon] at some point. Ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous,” Themeles said.

Dealers say they’re seeing a surge in inquiries from customers looking to go electric, and after a test drive Themeles said she was interested in making the switch.

“It’s definitely something to explore, it’s a great ride.”

