BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews fixing tracks on the Orange Line continue to make steady progress while Commuter Rail trains are getting a boost during the shutdown, according to MBTA officials.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said at least 16% of the work the agency needs to complete is done, with all tasks on-schedule so far.

Poftak provided another update on the project Wednesday as the MBTA continues to try and squeeze five years’ worth of work into the 30-day shutdown period.

He added that since the shutdown started last weekend, the shuttle bus service replacing the Orange Line has been finding its rhythm, despite a few hiccups.

“There were a handful of growing pains over the weekend, (but) I think we’ve hit a stride in terms of where they need to go,” Poftak said.

But while the shuttle buses have been filling up, many commuters have also been taking advantage of the Commuter Rail option available to them.

While the closure of the Orange Line runs through Sept. 18, riders are able to use the Commuter Rail in Boston at no charge with their CharlieCard or a CharlieTicket.

The option has been so popular, according to Poftak, that more stops and coaches are being added to several Commuter Rail trains, including the Needham Line.

“We have added a number of stops on certain Providence/Stoughton Line trains that typically would run through Forest Hills, but would not stop there, and then they would stop at Ruggles, Back Bay, (and) South Station,” Poftak said.

During the shutdown, the Haverhill Commuter Rail line has also been making extra stops, stopping at Oak Grove and at Malden Center before ending up at North Station.

