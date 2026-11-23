CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A delivery driver in Carver is being recognized by police for his efforts that first responders say played a critical role in getting a patient to the hospital Sunday night.

Brendan McSorley said he was making a delivery to a home on Adams Circle only to realize it was in darkness and there was no answer at the door, as was indicated for the order. McSorley returned to his vehicle, then decided to go up to the home again, which is when he said he heard a faint voice calling for help. He subsequently called 911.

Police officers arrived a short time later, and located the resident on the floor of the home. First responders immediately began treating the resident before she was eventually taken to the hospital by EMS.

“Being a good human, I happened to be in the right place at the right time, and I’m just fortunate for that,” McSorley said.

Police said the resident is doing well and recovering thanks to McSorley’s efforts. With Thanksgiving approaching, Carver police are using this situation as a teachable moment when it comes to the power of teamwork and community.

“It shows the power of community, right? It’s a person who put himself in a position to help somebody else, and he did a great job,” said Carver Police Chief Matthew Rayner.

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