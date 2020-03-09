‘Right the wrongs of the past:” Boston’s first recreational marijuana store is state’s first minority-owned shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s first recreational pot shop — and the first minority-owned marijuana store in the state — opened Monday, with owners and customers saying the store would create opportunities for those hurt by old drug laws.

Niambe McIntosh, whose brother is bed-ridden after being assaulted in prison while serving a conviction for possessing marijuana, said she was proud to be the store’s first customer.

“I’m glad we’re able to push the needle towards justice, it feels like equity is at the forefront,” McIntosh said.

Kevin Hart and Kobe Evans opened the store through the state’s economic empowerment program, which prioritizes applicants from communities that were disproportionately affected by state laws criminalizing possession.

“We have employees that walk to work, that have criminal backgrounds — we are trying to give them second chances, to create opportunities for community members,” Hart said.

“We set out on this journey a long time ago to show people who look like us if you work hard and you persevere, success will come” Evans said.

The two plan to open shops in Mattapan and Medford as well.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)