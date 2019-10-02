Rihanna chows down on wings at popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer Rihanna loves the wings at a popular bar in Boston’s Back Bay so much that she stopped by two days in a row this past week.

Rihanna stopped by the Pour House on Boylston Street on Monday and Tuesday to enjoy some food.

The bar’s owner posted a photo on Instagram that read, “Second day in a row, Rihanna visited us @thepourhouseboston Why? She loves the wings. That’s why.”

Staff took pictures with Rihanna and shared them on social media.

