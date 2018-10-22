Rindge, NH police searching for man who dumped syrup on cruiser

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in Rindge, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video dumping syrup on a police cruiser.

Police say the man is responsible for vandalizing a number of other cruisers and possibly the town common.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Rindge police at 603-355-2000.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)