Ring camera captures lightning strike in Medford neighborhood

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike in a Medford neighborhood left nearby homes rattling Thursday afternoon.

A ring camera caught the wild scene when severe weather rolled through the area.

The video shows neighbor Jason Garber standing on his front porch watching the weather.

“All of a sudden out of nowhere we just saw lightning hit,” he said. “I could feel it through both of our bodies so we turned back and went in the house.”

After the storm subsided, neighbor Tom Barry said he was about to walk outside himself when he heard the boom.

“I was just coming out the front door when it happened and it made a big explosion and then the alarm system went off and started smoking,” Barry said he, “ran to the third floor and it was smoking and I came out to see if the roof was on fire.”

Firefighters arriving to the scene on Wedgmere Road saw the smoke but no flames.

“No real damage except for the damage we had to do to search for any incidents of fire,” Deputy Chief Brian Cronin said. “It may have hit on the other side of the house because that’s where the condenser lines are for the air conditioner. That’s what we’re looking at now.”

No injuries were reported.

