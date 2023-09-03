FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alexander Ring scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, offsetting the first two career goals by New England’s Tomás Chancalay as Austin FC and the Revolution played to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

New England (13-5-8) saw a six-match win streak at home end, but the club extended its home unbeaten streak to 15 with an 11-0-4 mark. The Revolution’s longest winning streak was a seven-match run spanning the 2004-05 seasons. The Revs have won six in a row at home six different times.

Emiliano Rigoni put Austin (8-12-6) on top in the 27th minute, taking a pass from Jon Gallagher and scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Chancalay scored the equalizer one minute later for New England. Ian Harkes notched an assist on Chancalay’s first goal in his second start.

Chancalay’s second netter came two minutes into the second half with an assist from Nacho Gil.

Ring used an assist from Will Bruin to find the net for the first time this season and earn a point on the road for Austin.

Earl Edwards Jr. finished with three saves for New England in his fourth start of the season. Brad Stuver stopped four shots for Austin.

It was the first meeting between the clubs. Austin, which joined the league in 2021, has gone 8-2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents in its short history.

Austin is 3-13-3 in its last 19 road matches in all competitions.

New England travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday. Austin returns to action on Sept. 17 when it hosts the Portland Timbers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)