Ringing in the new year: man reunited with Attleboro High School class ring after nearly 50 years

After nearly half a century, an Attleboro man finally has his high school class ring back.

Jack Healey said he lost the ring at a Raynham house he once lived at while he was moving back to Attleboro. David Wirzburger, whose family moved into the house, found it shortly afterward.

“I was probably 5 or 6 years old,” Wirzburger recalled. “I told my parents I was going in the back yard to look for treasure and lo and behold came back into the house with a class ring.”

Wirzburger said he forgot about the ring until finding it while going through his parents’ belongings recently. When he saw the ring had initials on it, he reached out to the Attleboro High School Alumni Association on Facebook to try and find the ring’s owner.

Jack said he doesn’t spend much time online and didn’t see the post that the association was looking for him — but an old high school girlfriend did.

“Janice texted me and said ‘Hey, I think they found your ring’ and she should know because for a month or two she wore it when we were in high school together,” Jack said.

Now, he’s keeping the ring securely on his pinky — the only finger it will fit.

“I must have been a scrawny kid that’s all I can tell you!” Jack said.

