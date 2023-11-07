7 News needs your help solving a mystery! Our investigative producer here at the station found some very valuable items while she was hiking with her dogs. Now she — and the Concord Police Department — are trying to return them to their owner.

“I was walking my dogs right here along White Pond that really warm Saturday a couple of weeks ago,” Mary said.

Mary Schwager and her Labradors were hiking along the southwest side of White Pond in Concord on October 28th.

“And there were two women right here. They had a beach bag. I chatted with them for just a split second. They met my dogs and a few minutes later, they left,” Mary said.

Soon after, Mary found something very valuable right here on the beach.

“We walked right over here, and I looked down, and I saw a watch and two rings, and I thought, ‘Oh no! I wonder if this fell out of their beach bag?’ So I took the items, and I ran back up and down the trail trying to see if I could catch the women, but they were long gone.”

Mary brought the valuables to the Concord Police Department.

“It’s an engagement ring and a wedding ring. The stones are very distinctive. I know if my wife lost her rings, we’d be searching everywhere to find them,” said Lt. Timothy Landers with the Concord Police Department.

Police released a picture of the diamond engagement ring.

“We’re only showing the picture of the engagement ring, hoping that someone recognizes that and they can call us or get in touch with us so they can describe the other items. The reason we’re doing that is so we don’t get false claims,” Lt. Landers said.

Police posted about the valuables on social media — but wonder if whoever lost the jewelry lives outside of the town.

“White Pond, it’s a very heavily traveled area. We get people from maybe out of town, whether it’s Sudbury, Maynard, or Acton. We also get people from out of state. Sometimes people from out of country visit White Pond,” Lt. Landers said.

Now police and Mary just want all the items returned to their owner.

“I would think that someone is probably frantically searching for these and may not know they were lost at White Pond. The sentimental value is, I think is very important,” Lt. Landers said.

“I’ve been really haunted by it ever since, and I really want this watch and rings back to the person it belongs to. I’m sure the items mean a lot to them,” Mary said.

Please help us share this story on social media to reunite the watch and rings with their owner. If you believe these items might be yours or have information, please Contact the Concord Police Department at 978-318-3400.

If you have a tip or story idea for 7 News, please email: Tell7@whdh.com .

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)