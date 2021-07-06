WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters of a Rhode Island group protested outside the Malden courtroom where 11 members of Rise of the Moors appeared Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend, saying the men were not treated fairly, and an expert in extremist groups said the trial could give the small group a larger platform than they would usually have.

Police arrested the members of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Rise of the Moors after seeing them on I-95 in Wakefield carrying numerous guns, and they are facing charges of having unlicensed firearms in Massachusetts. Members said they were traveling to a training site in Maine, police said.

The group claims to represent Black people on every continent and they do not believe in the power of the U.S. government, although some supporters said the group had a constitutional right to bear arms. A group member protesting outside said the organization does not mean any harm.

“We’re a civic organization, we teach about nationality, we teach about law, we teach about history,” said Rashad Bey, adding the left-facing swastika he was wearing was not a Nazi symbol. “It’s an astrological symbol … it stands for the four cardinal elements.”

Margaret Huang, who leads the extremist group-tracking Southern Poverty Law Center, said the group has seen an increase in popularity on social media after the arrests and that more media attention would give them a platform.

“I’m sure that they believe this attention might bring them new potential recruits, new supporters and followers,” Huang said. “As they try to advocate their ideology in court they’re going to get a lot more attention than they would on a normal day, and so I think they hope … this will expand their reach and grow the number of their supporters.”

