Risk level for potentially fatal EEE raised to high in 6 more Mass. communities

BOSTON (WHDH) - The risk level for the potentially fatal eastern equine encephalitis virus has been raised to high in six more Massachusetts communities, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The communities include Acushnet, Fairhaven, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Taunton, officials said. On Wednesday, the risk level for EEE was raised to high in Carver, Easton, Freetown, Lakeville, Middleboro, New Bedford, and Raynham.

“We are using the mosquito surveillance data to continue to define the area at risk,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. “As we receive more information, we will continue to update

the areas of high risk as indicated by the data.”

Residents in communities that are at high risk are being urged to reschedule outdoor events at night because mosquitos are most active between dusk and dawn.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages. Symptoms include the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting. The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, and coma.

EEE occurs sporadically in Massachusetts with the most recent outbreak years occurring from 2004-2006, and 2010-2012.

The last human case of EEE in Massachusetts occurred in 2013.

In addition to the risk level now raised to high in 13 communities, eight more communities are now at moderate risk. Those communities are Fall River, Foxborough, Mansfield, Plymouth, Sharon, Somerset, Swansea, and Wareham.

The public is urged to apply insect repellent when outdoors, be aware of peak mosquito hours, wear clothing the can help reduce mosquito bites, drain standing water, and install or repair screens.

