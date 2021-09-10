BOSTON (WHDH) - The risk level for West Nile virus has been raised from moderate to high in 27 Massachusetts communities, health officials announced Friday.

The cities and towns that are now considered high risk include Lynnfield, Saugus, Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Cambridge, Everett, Lexington, Lincoln, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Reading, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown, Winchester, Woburn, Brookline, Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

Health officials say the change in the risk level comes after an alpaca and four humans were recently diagnosed with the virus.

Bay State residents are being urged to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

In 2020, there were five human cases of the virus.

