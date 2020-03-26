Rite Aid announces ‘senior-only’ shopping hours to protect older customers from getting coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Rite Aid on Thursday announced “senior-only” shopping hours in an effort to protect older customers from getting coronavirus.

Starting Friday, the pharmacy says it will start senior shopping hours specifically geared to accommodate the needs of customers 60 years of age and older.

Every day of the week, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Rite Aid will only be open to those who are 60 and older to limit exposure to the highly-contagious virus.

Many other stores across the Bay State have also announced senior-only hours.

