Ritzer family’s search for answers hits roadblock in court

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer filed a lawsuit against the town and the school after she was murdered by a student, but lawyers for the town and school want the lawsuit thrown out.

The lawsuit seeks more information about her death. The judge has yet to make a decision.

A jury convicted Philip Chism of raping and killing Ritzer at Danvers High School in 2013. He was 14 years old at the time and one of Ritzer’s students.

Chism is serving a life sentence.

