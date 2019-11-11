NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rivier University employee is facing criminal mischief charges after he allegedly damaged tables and windows inside the school’s library earlier this year.

Officers responding to a report of damage at the Regina Library on South Main Street in Nashua, New Hampshire on June 19 found damaged tables and windows that cost in excess of $1,500, police said.

Investigators identified 36-year-old James Colby, of Nashua, as the suspect, police added.

He was arrested Thursday at 7 p.m. on two counts of criminal mischief.

Colby is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Nov. 21.

