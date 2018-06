BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is now accepting applications for the low number license plate lottery.

There are 201 plates available in the lottery for 2018, including K5 and 277.

Applications are being accepted online or through the mail until Aug. 27.

Lottery results will be posted on the RMV website by Sept. 15.

