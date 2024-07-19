BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple services offered by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles were impacted by the global tech outage Friday, with officials canceling appointments and unable to accept many calls into customer service.

Service center and AAA appointments were all canceled until at least noon Friday. Online credit card payments could not be accepted, though payment by checks, in person, are acceptable.

Vehicle inspection services were not available.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said her administration is closely monitoring the incident.

“Our team is working to assess and mitigate the impact on Massachusetts,” Healey said on X, formerly Twitter. “We’re in contact with public safety, health care, and transportation officials, but residents may experience delays while we resolve the outage.”

