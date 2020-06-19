RMV encouraging residents to renew their licences online with free Real ID incentive

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is encouraging all residents to renew their licenses online between now and August 12 to qualify for a free REAL ID upgrade in 2021.

This limited-time offer is available for most customers who have an expired or newly expiring license or ID card dated between March 2020 and August 2021.

Qualifying customers who complete their renewal online prior to August 12th and wish to upgrade to a REAL ID for free, will have to wait until at least February 2021 to visit an RMV Service Center.

The fee for obtaining a standard or REAL ID license is $50, while the fee for obtaining a standard or REAL ID card is $25. The typical $25 upgrade/amendment fee will be waived under these qualifying circumstances.

“Over 500,000 people have a license or ID credentials that expires this summer that can be renewed online, and we hope they will all take advantage of this one-time offer for a free, future upgrade to allow the RMV to prioritize ‘social-distancing’ and other essential transactions that may only be completed in-person,” RMV Registrar Jamey Tesler wrote in the release.

