RMV extends renewal deadlines for licenses, registration, some inspection stickers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Registry of Motor Vehicles is again extending renewal deadlines for expiring licenses, registrations, inspections and other documents, officials said Tuesday.

The RMV previously extended deadlines for documents set to expire in March, April and May, and is now including ones that are set to expire in June, July and August.

The following extensions are in effect:

Driver’s licenses that expired in March, April and May will now expire in September. June expirations have been extended to October, July expirations to November and August expirations to December.

All learner’s permits set to expire between March and August will now expire in December.

Inspection stickers set to expire in March, April and May have been extended to July 31, but no other expirations have changed.

Plate registrations set to expire between March and June have been extended to July 31. Registration renewals can continue to be performed online at Mass.Gov/RMV.

