RMV: Inspection system not expected to be back online until April 17

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Registry of Motor Vehicles’ car inspection system will not be online until April 17, officials said.

The RMV’s vendor, Applus Technologies, suffered a cyberattack on March 30 and has not been able to operate inspection software since then. Officials said Applus expects its system to be online by April 17.

Drivers who were unable to get their cars inspected will get the following grace periods, officials said:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 (“3” sticker on windshield) will have until April 30 to obtain an inspection.

Vehicles newly purchased or registered on or after March 23 will have until April 30 to obtain an inspection.

Customers who recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day Applus’s system remains unavailable but should plan to facilitate their inspection as soon as possible once the system is restored and stations are online.

