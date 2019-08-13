RMV revokes 9 rideshare licenses due to newly-processed out-of-state violations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Registry of Motor Vehicles is taking nine rideshare drivers off the road as part of its review of a backlog in processing out-of-state information.

The RMV revoked the drivers’ background check clearance certificates as part of more than 1,600 licenses that the agency has suspended because of newly-processed out-of-state violations.

The review began when Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was charged in connection with a crash that killed seven people in Randolph, N.H. State officials say his commercial driver’s license should have been suspended because of a drunk driving arrest in Connecticut. He is facing negligent homicide charges.

