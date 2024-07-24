Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles services are back up and running following a pause due to the global technology outage on Friday.

The registry said it’s giving vehicle owners who need re-tests on failed inspections more time to get them. Drivers with failed inspections before July 19 are now eligible for a free re-inspection until August 10.

The state Department of Transportation first announced issues Friday morning and canceled service center appointments for several hours.

While most appointments resumed near 2:30 p.m., vehicle inspections were still unavailable and commercial learner’s permit and driver’s license appointments were canceled for the day. 

Experts said the technology outage was triggered by a flaw in a software update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike. 

