(WHDH) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is stalling service for a technology upgrade.

The RMV will be shutting down all service from March 23-25. Inspection station locations will be closed and all online services will be unavailable during those days.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say the computer system upgrade will allow the RMV to comply with federal and state mandates.

The current system is more than 30 years old.

