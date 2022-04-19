BOSTON (WHDH) - After Massachusetts drivers were improperly given licenses over the past four years, two-thirds of those who took the road test failed, RMV officials said.

In February, RMV officials said about 2,100 people got drivers licenses from the Brockton service center without taking road tests dating back to 2018. The RMV told them to take a road exam during a special testing period, and some drivers insisted the RMV was mistaken and that they had already taken their tests.

Ultimately, the RMV conducted 1,074 exams in February, and 693 people failed. More than 800 people did not take the test and now have suspended licenses.

The RMV fired two examiners and two service center employees in the scandal. Gov. Charlie Baker said the two-thirds failure rate showed the necessity of calling for the exam.

“I think that’s part of the reason that investigation was so important in the first place and why it was important to make everybody come back and take the test,” Baker said.

