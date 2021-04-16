RMV’s inspection system back up and running for some stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The RMV’s inspection system will be back up and running again for most stations starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state officials.

The system has been down for three weeks since its vendor Applus was hacked.

Some inspection stations are experiencing more complex technological issues, and Applus will continue to work to resolve these issues so that inspection services can be restored as soon as possible, state officials said.

Applus must compensate inspection station owners for each day that workstations were not operational.

Drivers whose inspection stickers expired at the end of March will be given until the end of May to get their car inspected.

