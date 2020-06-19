Road blocked after cyclist struck in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Norwood Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a person struck on Summer Street outside the Stop and Shop closed the westbound side of the road to traffic as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to a post on the department’sTwitter page.

There is no word on the cyclist’s condition at this time.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Bicyclist struck on Sumner Street by Stop n Shop. Summer Street westbound closed. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/TBJRw06L0X — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) June 19, 2020

