Road blocked after cyclist struck in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Norwood Friday.
Officers responding to a report of a person struck on Summer Street outside the Stop and Shop closed the westbound side of the road to traffic as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to a post on the department’sTwitter page.
There is no word on the cyclist’s condition at this time.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)