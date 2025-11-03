WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break in Westford caused significant issues for some people living in the town Monday morning.

The break happened around 6:30 a.m. on Grove Street and prompted massive cracks, flooding, and road closures. Water rushed down the street and flooded the basements of at least two homes.

“I went in the shower this morning to get ready for work and the water was coming out slow,” said Jeff Harlow, who has no water. “So I got out of the shower and got ready for work and my girlfriend came out and said, ‘you’re not going to work, the streets all up!'”

“My wife was in the bathroom, she heard a loud bang. A few minutes later she looked outside,” Camilo Santana said, who has no water. “She goes ‘hey its not raining out, why’s there so much water coming down the street?”

According to the Westford town website, discoloration in the water does not create any health issues and is caused by naturally-occurring minerals. Customers in the area may experience discoloration, loss of water, or low water pressure.

Westford Department of Public Works Director Kyle Fox said the age of the 1940s water main and temperature changes likely caused it to break. To assess the damage and begin clean up, National Grid shut off the gas and electric.

Westford town officials said they hope to have water and gas restored by Monday evening, and they will have the road paved in the days to come.

