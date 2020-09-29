Road closed after box truck strikes house in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road in Amesbury is closed after a box truck driver crashed into a house on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at 4 Clarks Road around 11:30 a.m. found a box truck that had struck the side of a house, according to video from Sky7-HD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Due to an accident, Clark's Road will be closed for most of the afternoon. Route 110 and Main Street are open and passable. Clark's Road is open residents only until the issue is resolved. #AmesburyMA pic.twitter.com/6KlN7ideLD — City of Amesbury (@CityofAmesbury) September 29, 2020

