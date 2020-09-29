Road closed after box truck strikes house in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road in Amesbury is closed after a box truck driver crashed into a house on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at 4 Clarks Road around 11:30 a.m. found a box truck that had struck the side of a house, according to video from Sky7-HD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

