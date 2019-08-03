Road closed after car crashes into telephone pole in Hanover

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A road is closed in Hanover after a car crashed into a pole on Saturday.

Fire officials responding to the 100 block of Whiting Street found a car that rolled over after striking a telephone pole, snapping it in half.

One person is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

National Grid was called to the scene.

Whiting Street between Cedar Street and Ledgewood Drive is closed due to the crash, police say.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Whiting St between Cedar St and Ledgewood Dr is CLOSED due to a pole struck by vehicle. Please seek alternate routes. — Hanover Police (@HanoverPolice) August 3, 2019

#HFD E-7 & A-3 working the MVC on the 100 block of Whiting St. Car vs. telephone pole with rollover. 1 patient transported with injuries. Road is shutdown, avoid the area. @nationalgridus called to the scene. pic.twitter.com/lrM1ZrhNJi — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) August 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)