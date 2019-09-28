Road closed after cars crash into utility pole in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road is temporarily closed in Duxbury after a crash resulted in a truck slamming into a utility pole Saturday morning.
Duxbury police say that Washington Street between Surplus and Harrison streets remains closed due to the accident.
In a photo Duxbury police posted on Twitter, a utility pole snapped after a truck, with serious front-end damage smashed into it. A second car aso has serious front-end damage.
No injuries have been reported.
No additional information has been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
