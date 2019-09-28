Road closed after cars crash into utility pole in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road is temporarily closed in Duxbury after a crash resulted in a truck slamming into a utility pole Saturday morning.

Duxbury police say that Washington Street between Surplus and Harrison streets remains closed due to the accident.

In a photo Duxbury police posted on Twitter, a utility pole snapped after a truck, with serious front-end damage smashed into it. A second car aso has serious front-end damage.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Continue to use alternate routes as Washington Street will remain closed off from Surplus street to Harrison Street (No injuries reported) . pic.twitter.com/UYL4ABlRsQ — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) September 28, 2019

Less than an hour into the shift and DXFD is transporting patients to the hospital from two separate medicals and the engine is on scene of a MVA car vs pole. #DXFD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 28, 2019

