Road closed after contractors struck water main in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police closed off a road after contractors struck a water main Friday afternoon.

Police say that South Street is closed at the intersection of Fort Hill Street and Hershey Street.

Hingham Municipal Lighting Plant is on scene due to the water touching power lines in the area.

Access to South Shore Country Club can be gained from Fort Hill Street.

No additional information has been released.

