Road closed after crash snaps utility pole in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Duxbury after a truck slammed into a utility pole Saturday morning.
Duxbury police said Washington Street between Surplus and Harrison streets was closed due to the accident.
In a photo Duxbury police posted on Twitter, a utility pole snapped after a truck, with serious front-end damage smashed into it. A second car could also be seen with serious front-end damage.
No additional information has been released.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)