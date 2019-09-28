Road closed after crash snaps utility pole in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Duxbury after a truck slammed into a utility pole Saturday morning.

Duxbury police said Washington Street between Surplus and Harrison streets was closed due to the accident.

In a photo Duxbury police posted on Twitter, a utility pole snapped after a truck, with serious front-end damage smashed into it. A second car could also be seen with serious front-end damage.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Continue to use alternate routes as Washington Street will remain closed off from Surplus street to Harrison Street (No injuries reported) . pic.twitter.com/UYL4ABlRsQ — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) September 28, 2019

Less than an hour into the shift and DXFD is transporting patients to the hospital from two separate medicals and the engine is on scene of a MVA car vs pole. #DXFD — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 28, 2019

