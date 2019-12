HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A section of a street in Hopkinton is closed after a large tree took down multiple wires on Sunday morning.

The tree fell in the area of 120 Ash St. and landed across the roadway.

Eversouce crews are working to fix the downed wires.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

