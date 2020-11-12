Road closed after gushing water causes sinkhole by Reservoir Park in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Water gushing near Reservoir Park in Brookline caused part of a roadway to collapse on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the scene shut down Lee Street near Route 9 as water gushed for about an hour, flooding the roadway and causing the pavement to fold.

A backhoe partially landed in the sinkhole.

It is unclear if the water came from the reservoir or some kind of water main break.

The road remains closed as crews investigate.

Reservoir Park recently reopened after undergoing construction in 2019.

Please avoid the area of the Reservoir right now as the MWRA works to contain this situation. pic.twitter.com/olGnyY4jtr — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 12, 2020

Please be advised that Lee Street will be closed closed near Route 9 while the ⁦@MWRA_update⁩ addresses an issue at the reservoir. pic.twitter.com/QIjPXPWC3u — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) November 12, 2020

