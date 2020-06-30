Road closed after sink hole swallows RV in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational vehicle was swallowed up by a sinkhole Tuesday night after causing a water main break in the area.

Crews temporarily shut down part of Turner Road around 9:30 as they worked to contain the gushing water, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

