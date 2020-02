NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer struck a bridge in Norwood on Monday morning, prompting a road closure.

Authorities shut down Morse Street amid an investigation into the crash.

The tractor-trailer sustained significant damage.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Morse Street closed de to TT unit bridge strike, seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Z0XwZy09DQ — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) February 3, 2020

