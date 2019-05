QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree that split and fell onto a car in Quincy Friday morning has caused a street closure.

Plymouth Street from Verchild to Lurton streets is temporarily shut down as workers remove the tree.

No injuries were reported.

Plymouth St from Verchild to Lurton is temporarily closed as workers remove a tree that split and fell on a car. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/HBF0JwzcA9 — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) May 24, 2019

