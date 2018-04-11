Road closed after truck crashes into bridge in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police and road crews are on scene after a truck crashed into a bridge in Braintree.

Police tweeted photos of the crash, which happened on Pearl Street near the Shaw’s supermarket.

The truck could be seen on its side taking up much of the roadway underneath the bridge. Police say the road is closed until further notice.

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck v Bridge. Pearl St by Shaw’s is closed until further notice. Seek alt route #MATraffic #Braintree pic.twitter.com/1XyWat2G2d — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) April 11, 2018

