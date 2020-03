MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are on the scene of a water main break on Winthrop Street in Medford.

Firefighters responding to the break near Lawrence Road found water gushing onto the roadway.

Police have blocked off the area between the rotary and Lawrence Road to clean up the mess while repairs are underway.

Be advised there is a water main break on Winthrop St. The road will be closed to traffic between the rotary and Lawrence Rd while repairs are underway. pic.twitter.com/cG5pL5LxYU — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) March 8, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)