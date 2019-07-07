Road closed as crews work to contain spill from rollover crash in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Peabody on Sunday that sent barrels of liquid asphalt spilling into the street.

The northbound side of the high way has been temporarily closed as crews work to clean up the massive spill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

