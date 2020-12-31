ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A water main break prompted a road closure Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Rockland.

Plain Street from West to Reed streets is shutdown in both directions as crews work to fix the break.

Rockland police there is no estimated time on when this will be completed.

Please Avoid the Plain St., Grove Street area due to water main break. Crew still working on the leak no eta on completion. — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) December 31, 2020

Large water main break Plain St at Grove St. Please avoid area. Plain St is closed from West Water St to Reed St in both directions — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) December 31, 2020

