Road closed as state police investigate fatal car crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in Milton late Wednesday night.

Troopers shut down the intersection of Chickatawbut Road and Forest Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. in order to conduct their investigation, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The vehicle veered off the road and deep into the woods.

No further information was released.

