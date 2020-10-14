Road closed as state police investigate fatal car crash in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred in Milton late Wednesday night.
Troopers shut down the intersection of Chickatawbut Road and Forest Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. in order to conduct their investigation, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
The vehicle veered off the road and deep into the woods.
No further information was released.
